NC bill to return more students to classrooms gets final OK

Under the new legislation, a district's K-5 schools must provide instruction to all students without physical social distancing limits, or what is known as "Plan A." This essentially means students will have classroom instruction five days a week. School boards are directed to open middle and high schools either using Plan A, or they can keep requiring at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) of distance between students through "Plan B." The "Plan B" policy largely limits in-person classes to a couple of days a week because of building space restrictions.

Until now , state school guidance had allowed K-5 schools to use Plan A or Plan B, and grades 6-12 to follow Plan B. Schools still must offer virtual-only learning to families who still want it.

Middle and high schools that move to Plan B under the new legislation must notify state health officials and participate in a COVID-19 data collection effort with Duke University. In a legislative concession to Cooper, the governor also can order school buildings closed in an individual district if coronavirus cases worsen there.

"I don't want to and don't plan to exercise that authority, because I want to get children back in school," Cooper said Wednesday.