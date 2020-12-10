NC joins lawsuit against Facebook

RALEIGH — Attorney General Josh Stein sued Facebook Inc. on Wednesday, alleging that the company used its monopoly power to buy competitors and cut services to others to maintain its monopoly, which ultimately harms people by reducing privacy protections, degrading services and stifling competition.

Attorney General Stein was part of the executive committee leading the multi-state investigation into Facebook.

“Facebook is a prime example of what happens when a company gets too big and too powerful – people suffer,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “For years, Facebook has used its monopoly power as a social networking website to stifle competition and innovation and to sell alarming amounts of user data to make money, all at the expense of the many people who use its platform. North Carolinians deserve better – they deserve choice and they deserve better privacy. That’s why I’m suing Facebook and why I’ll do everything in my power to protect competition and consumers.”

Since 2004, Facebook has facilitated sharing content through its social media platform in exchange for a user’s time, attention and personal data. It then monetizes user engagement and user data to sell highly targeted advertising on its platform, according to a release from Stein.