RALEIGH – The North Carolina Notary Association presented three new scholarships at its 2023 Conference, including an academic scholarship in Secretary of State Elaine Marshall’s name for active NCNA members attending college.

The NCNA awarded three $500 academic scholarships: the Elaine F. Marshall Academic Scholarship for Active NCNA Members, the Dennis W. "Bud" Cameron Merit Scholarship, and the Woodrow W. "Jack" Penny Need Scholarship.

NCNA President Judy Chapman said the association’s executive committee and scholarship committee wanted to honor Marshall’s commitment to North Carolina’s notary community.

“Secretary Marshall is a Notary Pioneer who has not only worked to continuously improve the state’s Notary Educational Program, but has made North Carolina a leader in implementing electronic notarization," Chapman said. "Having an academic scholarship in her name that will help notaries pursue their educational and career goals for years to come seemed like a perfect form of recognition for her leadership.”

Marshall said she was honored by the scholarship.

“It’s so important that North Carolina notaries public are empowered to pursue higher education and advance their careers, so I’m thrilled to see these new scholarships – and of course it’s an honor that one has been created in my name," Marshall said. "As a former teacher, I can’t imagine a better living legacy."

Association member Brandon Crump from Union County was chosen as the recipient of the inaugural Elaine F. Marshall Academic Scholarship Award. Crump joined the NCNA at 19 and is pursuing his degree at Western Carolina University.