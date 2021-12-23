NC Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice shares 2021 progress

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice shared an update last week about the progress it has made this year.

The task force is co-chaired by Attorney General Josh Stein and Associate Justice Anita Earls. It delivered an update on Dec. 17 to Gov. Roy Cooper on the Task Force’s work to implement its 2020 recommendations to improve criminal justice in our state.

The 2021 report is available at https://bit.ly/3mwFTdR, and an overview on the status of the recommendations is available at https://bit.ly/3sCUfNw.

"We know that too often, our criminal justice system has not treated all people equally,” Cooper said. “That needs to change and I appreciate the work of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which has already led to meaningful reforms put into law. We must continue to work to ensure that every North Carolinian is treated fairly and equally under our laws.”

The task force's work isn't done yet, Stein said.