NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen Elected to National Academy of Medicine

RALEIGH — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine for her work in creating a strategic alignment to bring about critical improvements in health.

“We have a top-notch leader in Secretary Cohen who puts the health, safety and wellbeing of all North Carolinians above all else,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “Secretary Cohen has helped accomplish great improvements in our Medicaid system, our public’s health, and behavioral health and human services, all while working closely with me to lead our charge through this pandemic. She represents the epitome of what it means to serve our state.”

In her election, the National Academy cited Cohen “for creating a strategic alignment of Medicaid, public health and behavioral health and human services designed to bring about critical improvements in health during her tenure as North Carolina’s secretary of health and human services.”