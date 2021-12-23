New guide helps public avoid pitfalls of online donations

RALEIGH — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall released Monday a guide to help North Carolinians be informed when making donations online this holiday season.
The Online Giving Donor & Consumer Guide highlights the information to request when making a charitable donation through an online platform or app.
The guide was created by the National Association of State Charity Officials, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of Attorneys General.
NC Secretary of State Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division Director Gail Eluwa was one of five state charity regulators on the NASCO Committee that drafted the Guide.
“Giving online offers speed and convenience, but I urge everyone to ask some questions before clicking the donate button to make sure that they are doing the maximum good with each charitable dollar,” Marshall said Monday when announcing the release of the Guide. “My Agency’s Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division was proud to help author this Guide, and it’s a valuable resource that walks you through information you should consider before making a contribution, from the organization’s state registration and ratings from watchdog groups to what fees might be deducted from your donation and how long it will take for your chosen charity to receive your donation.”
The guide is available on the charities section of the Secretary of State’s website at sosnc.gov/divisions/charities.
People with questions about individual charities or charitable solicitation activities in general can call the Secretary of State’s Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division at 1-888-830-4989.