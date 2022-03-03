Settlement over NC driver license revocations OK'd

The settlement "will help mitigate the harms of the unnecessarily harsh and punitive practice of revoking people's drivers' licenses because they are not wealthy, a practice which has disproportionately affected people and communities of color," Michele Delgado, an attorney for the ACLU of North Carolina, which helped represent the plaintiffs, said in a news release.

Under the agreement, reached following negotiations with a mediator's help, DMV will send letters and emails to an estimated 185,000 people letting them know of the legal process in place to seek a judge's waiver of their traffic fees and court costs. Similar notices will be sent in the future before revocations are complete.

DMV also will pay $30,000 to fund a third-party website that provides information to motorists seeking how to prevent their licenses from being suspended due to nonpayment of penalties and costs, including legal resources. Notices will be posted in DMV offices and courthouses statewide about the settlement and options to prevent revocations.

DMV spokespersons did not immediately respond Thursday to an email request for comment. In early court filings, DMV's lawyers argued the law was not unconstitutional.