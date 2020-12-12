Stein opposes federal regulations proposal

RALEIGH — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Dec. 4 opposed a proposal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that would automatically expire any regulations that are not reviewed within a short time period.

The rule would impact all 18,000 HHS regulations and put at risk critical programs, including Medicaid, food safety, and medical and pharmaceutical research.

“This proposed rule from the federal government is reckless and comes at the worst possible moment,” said Stein. “Regulations from HHS provide federal funds that states need to deliver health services, and they set the framework for critical programs that keep people healthy. To arbitrarily expire them in a rush for no good reason puts people’s lives at risk. I urge HHS to rescind this irresponsible proposal.”

The rule gives the agency just two years to review the regulations. In a comment letter submitted to HHS, Stein and a coalition of 24 other attorneys general argue that the Trump administration’s deregulation attempt will impede HHS’ work during a global pandemic and an upcoming presidential administration transition and make it nearly impossible to enact new pandemic-related regulations. In addition, the scope of the rule will put trillions of dollars in federal funding that states rely on at risk, the attorneys general say.