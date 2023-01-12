WCU professor's life to be one-woman show

CULLOWHEE — Bardo Arts Center at Western Carolina University will host the one-woman show “The Rising of the Necessary Diva” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

Performed by Dr. Tiffany Renée Jackson, a Western Carolina assistant professor of music (voice), “The Rising of the Necessary Diva” is an autobiographical account of a girl raised in the ’hood and born to a sharecropper’s daughter, whose gift to sing paves a path for her to travel the world singing classical music, but whose heart recognizes the need to return to the ’hood to serve in purpose.

The three-act show will take viewers on a journey of Jackson’s life, starting with her humble beginnings and learning about her gift for music while growing up in a ’hood in Connecticut and being indulged in the culture of hip-hop to moving across the U.S. and Europe, all while exploring music through her formal training and education in opera and finding the new love of bodybuilding. Jackson will show how she found her higher purpose to support and guide gifted musicians in under-represented communities.

Come and discover Jackson’s powerful and enthralling story at Bardo Arts Center. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday.

Visit arts.wcu.edu to learn more about the event and purchase tickets. To see the center’s full calendar of events, visit arts.wcu.edu/explore or call 828-227-ARTS.