Student group pilots program to explore local County culture, history

A small group of students, faculty and staff from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics participated in an immersive experience designed to familiarize them with Morganton and Burke County in advance of the Morganton campus of NCSSM’s August opening.
According to Elizabeth Moose, NCSSM’s Dean of Humanities, the experience was designed to familiarize students with local history and culture, with a particular emphasis on the ethnic and cultural diversity of the community. The nine-day forum which took place from Jan. 19-27 was a pilot for a program she hopes to incorporate into the humanities curriculum for all incoming Juniors to NCSSM’s Morganton campus.
Accompanying Moose on the trip, were 10 students from NCSSM’s Durham campus as well as J.J. Watts and Shaniquana Suggs, who are Community Coordinators on the Durham Campus. During their time in Burke County, the group participated in Hometown Walkabout, a joint venture of The Industrial Commons and TOSS designed to raise awareness of racial and cultural diversity in Burke County. Hometown Walkabout uses arts-based walking tours that promote and celebrate the local community and advance inclusivity.
“Hometown Walkabout is a program that raises awareness of racial and cultural diversity in Burke County,” Mosse explained. “I was one of the first NCSSM staff members to be able to participate in Hometown Walkabout last spring.”
Moose said that she was profoundly moved by her participation in the program and became convinced that this would be a valuable experience for all the students at NCSSM Morganton.
“I thought that we needed to make this possible for every incoming junior,” she said. “As well as incoming for new faculty and staff who are coming in to learn about the community they are entering and becoming a part of.”
She enlisted the help of Suggs and Watts to create a nine-day program for a pilot group of 10 students, which she hopes to integrate into either the Humanities program or residential life education program that all students at the Morganton Campus will experience during their junior year.
Between Hometown Walkabout sessions, the group also explored the area, visiting several local businesses, landmarks and restaurants. Moose said the group was treated to a free meal at “Treat,” and visited many other popular local destinations, including Thornwell Books, Panaderia La Guatemalteca, The Pie Hole, Little Guatemala and Bigfoot Climbing Gym. Additionally, they visited New Day Christian Church, walked the Fonta Flora trail, viewed the Realidades du Sur (Realities of the South) mural at Food Matters Market and spent a few hours in the Burke County History Museum.
Waits Gordon, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Burke County History Museum, said he thoroughly enjoyed hosting the group on Jan. 22.
“They were a brilliant group,” he said. “They asked question like you wouldn’t believe. They knew a whole lot more than most people that come in there; they’re brilliant young people, smart as they can be.”
Gordon said he is convinced that having an NCSSM campus in Burke County is going to be a good thing for the area.
“It’s going to be a big deal for Morganton,” he said. “Those are sophisticated young people and I think they will add a lot to our community.”
Moose said she was impressed with the museum, calling it a wonderful experience.
“It was such a tremendous collection and all privately donated,” she said. “They were so knowledgeable and eager to help us. A lot of our students wanted more time there because we saw just a fraction of the holdings.”
Moose said these kinds of programs will help NCSSM accomplish its goal of becoming a valuable community partner in Morganton and Burke County.
“We want, very much, to be good neighbors and good members of the community.” she said. “We look forward to working with the people of Morganton on community events and partner in ways that will be mutually beneficial.”
She said it is important that NCSSM students recognize that they are not just a part of the school, but they are also part of a community. She believes that developing this kind of awareness is a critical piece of the education process.
“One of the important parts of our school’s mission is to help young people become the kind of engaged citizens who will make our world better,” Moose said. “What better way to do that then to join hands with our neighbors and our supporters and our friends in Morganton and learn from each other.”
Construction and renovations of the Morganton Campus of NCSSM are slated to continue into the summer, with the school welcoming its inaugural class of approximately 150 high school juniors this August.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com