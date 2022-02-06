Student group pilots program to explore local County culture, history

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They were a brilliant group,” he said. “They asked question like you wouldn’t believe. They knew a whole lot more than most people that come in there; they’re brilliant young people, smart as they can be.”

Gordon said he is convinced that having an NCSSM campus in Burke County is going to be a good thing for the area.

“It’s going to be a big deal for Morganton,” he said. “Those are sophisticated young people and I think they will add a lot to our community.”

Moose said she was impressed with the museum, calling it a wonderful experience.

“It was such a tremendous collection and all privately donated,” she said. “They were so knowledgeable and eager to help us. A lot of our students wanted more time there because we saw just a fraction of the holdings.”

Moose said these kinds of programs will help NCSSM accomplish its goal of becoming a valuable community partner in Morganton and Burke County.

“We want, very much, to be good neighbors and good members of the community.” she said. “We look forward to working with the people of Morganton on community events and partner in ways that will be mutually beneficial.”