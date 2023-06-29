At its last regular meeting of the 2022-23 fiscal year, the Burke County Board of Education approved a contract extension and a raise for its top administrative employee.

The updates were made to Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan’s contract at the Monday meeting, held at Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.

Swan’s contract period was extended by one year, meaning it now runs through June 30, 2027. A 15% raise takes his base pay from $165,800 per year up to $190,762 annually.

Additionally, Swan’s contract language was updated to include five days of personal leave during each year of the agreement. Personal leave days will not accumulate or carry over from year to year and will not be paid out at any time, including at the time of separation.

The remainder of the contract remains the same as the version date July 1, 2021.

2023-24 BCPS school calendar

As part of the consent agenda passed during the meeting, the school board approved the 2023-24 BCPS school calendar.

The calendar includes 171 days of school, starting on Aug. 28 and ending on May 31. The first nine weeks (39 school days) ends Oct. 20, the second nine weeks (39 school days) ends Dec. 22, the third nine weeks (47 school days) ends March 15 and the fourth nine weeks (46 school days) ends May 31.

There are 11 planned holidays on the schedule including Sept. 4 for Labor Day, Nov. 10 for Veterans’ Day, Nov. 23-24 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 25-27 for Christmas, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day, Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, March 29 for Good Friday and May 27 for Memorial Day.

The Thanksgiving break also includes a teacher workday on Nov. 22 and a weekend to run from Nov. 22-26. Including vacation days from Dec. 28-29 and Jan. 2-4, teacher workdays on Jan. 5 and 8, aforementioned holidays and weekends, Winter Break will run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 8. Spring Break, including a teacher workday on March 28, the Good Friday holiday, weekends and vacation days April 1-5, will run from March 28 to April 5.

Other teacher workdays include Aug. 16-18, Aug. 22-25, Oct. 23, Nov. 7, March 5, May 3, June 4-7 and June 10-11, along with mandatory workdays on Aug. 21 and June 3.

Half-days for students will be Nov. 30, Dec. 22 and May 31. Elementary students will have additional half-days on Sept. 15, Oct. 26, Feb. 9 and March 7.

Year-end budget resolution

The school board approved a year-end budget resolution for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Monday after it was presented by BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson.

Final expenses totaled $153,908,563 against a budgeted $159,358,117. The previous year’s total final expenses were $143,891,173, marking a year-over-year increase of $10,017,390 or 7%.

The largest category of final expenses came out of state funds, with $92,257,178 against a budgeted $90,637,940. Year-over-year increase was $2,689,431 or 3% from 2021-22’s $89,567,747.

Final expenses from federal funding totaled $25,069,151 against a budgeted $33,754,008, a year-over-year increase of $1,375,839 or 5.8% from the previous year’s $23,693,312.

Final expenses from local funding equaled $16,796,399 against a budgeted $17,107,829, marking an increase of $191,983 or 1.2% from 2021-22’s $16,604,416.

The child nutrition program’s 2022-23 final expenses were $8,835,137 against a budgeted $8,431,432, marking an increase of $1,159,170 or 15.1% from the previous year’s $7,675,967.

Final expenses from Fund 8 were $6,931,445 against a budgeted $5,276,908, marking a year-over-year increase of $3,246,657 or 88.1% from 2021-22’s $3,684,788.

And final expenses from capital funding were $4,019,253 against a budgeted $4,150,000, marking an increase of $1,354,310 or 50.8% from the previous year.

Other notes on the resolution indicated that $11.4 million in spending came from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Seventy-nine percent of the entire budget is labor and employee benefits costs, excluding capital funding. And the employer average district wage plus benefits costs increased 6.9%.

Other action/discussion items

Among the other action and discussion items the board addressed during Monday’s meeting were a media update from BCPS Chief Information Officer Melanie Honeycutt, increased funding to BCPS from the Burke County Board of Commissioners and a personnel report presented by BCPS Director of Human Resources Keith Recker.

Consent agenda

The school board passed the meeting’s consent agenda, which also included open and closed session minutes from May 8, 9 and 15; a personnel report; a 2023-24 continuing budget resolution discussed at the prior week’s work session; summer capital projects presented at the work session; the Community Eligibility Provision and student meal prices discussed at the work session; an alternative school accountability model; board of education training credits; and a second reading of policies.