The Pandemic's Toll: Looking back on the virus' impact on Burke County

McLeod said another positive attribute to Burke County was the implementation of the virtual hospital that Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge developed.

“This virtual hospital was instrumental in keeping so many people sick with COVID out of the hospital but providing constant monitoring and support to those patients in their home setting,” McLeod said. “They also implemented an integrated team to go out to people’s homes to monitor them also as an extension to the virtual hospital. This was able to keep hospital beds and staff designated for those sicker individuals that required more hospital intensive help and medications and did not allow the hospital to get overwhelmed and not be able to perform routine hospital services to those individuals that were in need.”

She said the hospital will continue to use the virtual hospital for other medical needs moving forward as it moves away from a constant focus on COVID-19.

Reflecting on the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, McLeod said many things changed in Burke County, the state and the world. The reduction of human interaction is probably the biggest toll taken during the pandemic, she said.