The Pandemic's Toll: Looking back on the virus' impact on Burke County

As COVID-19 was making its march toward North Carolina last year, schools closed, people emptied grocery store and pharmacy shelves and Burke County declared a state of emergency waiting for the other shoe to fall.
That other shoe dropped on Burke County on March 24, 2020, with the Burke County Health Department reporting the first case of the virus.
A year later, the virus has claimed 146 lives and infected 9,655 people as of Monday. While most have recovered, some are still struggling to get back to full health.
As of Monday, 720 people in Burke who contracted the virus during the past year had to be hospitalized.
Before the first case was reported, Burke County and municipalities declared a state of emergency on March 20, 2020.
The threat of the virus also meant leaders in the county, including those in health care, had to collaborate to figure out how to respond and fight COVID-19.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department, said the county is rich with agencies and individuals willing to help with whatever need arose, and that was never more evident than during this last year.
“Businesses, churches, nonprofits, governmental agencies, etc. worked collaboratively to address basic needs within the county for those hardest hit, provided necessities and support for health care workers on the front lines, administering vaccine, disseminate information and changes as they happened, and many other activities,” McLeod said. “It has taken the village to help the village survive this past year.”
McLeod said another positive attribute to Burke County was the implementation of the virtual hospital that Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge developed.
“This virtual hospital was instrumental in keeping so many people sick with COVID out of the hospital but providing constant monitoring and support to those patients in their home setting,” McLeod said. “They also implemented an integrated team to go out to people’s homes to monitor them also as an extension to the virtual hospital. This was able to keep hospital beds and staff designated for those sicker individuals that required more hospital intensive help and medications and did not allow the hospital to get overwhelmed and not be able to perform routine hospital services to those individuals that were in need.”
She said the hospital will continue to use the virtual hospital for other medical needs moving forward as it moves away from a constant focus on COVID-19.
Reflecting on the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, McLeod said many things changed in Burke County, the state and the world. The reduction of human interaction is probably the biggest toll taken during the pandemic, she said.
“Burke County life was put on hold for a time and people had to alter their normal behavior all around,” McLeod said. “How they interacted with family and friends; how they functioned within their business, if they got to work; how they shopped for necessities for their family; how they were able to worship and the altering of participating in normal activities of going to the movies, out to eat, sports, etc.”
McLeod said for most people, human interaction is a huge need and to almost completely stop that and isolate people caused many to have feelings of isolation, depression or other mental health issues.
“Over the last year, Burke County has seen a sharp increase in overdose rates and deaths along with an increase in mental health issues because of COVID and the lack of in-person help and support necessary to maintain positive recovery progress,” McLeod said.
Pandemic numbers
The first case reported in Burke was a travel case, followed closely by another travel case.
By the end of March 2020, six cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the county.
And things only got worse from there. By the end of April 2020, the county had reported eight deaths and an additional 99 cases, according to the Burke County Health Department.
By the end of May, the virus had claimed seven more lives and added another 334 cases to Burke County’s toll.
While the first cases of the virus were travel related, the virus quickly made its way into nursing homes and other congregate living facilities in the county. Congregate living accounts for 9.3% of virus cases in the county.
But the overwhelming majority of cases spreading during the year has been due to close contact. That makes up 73.6% of the cases, while community spread accounts for 17% of cases, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard.
The summer months saw cases increase and then decrease a bit in August and September before skyrocketing during the holidays, according to data from the Burke County Health Department.
The virus deaths and cases added during each month after May were:
June — Saw five additional deaths and 587 new cases.
July — Eight more deaths and 595 new cases.
August — Seven more deaths and 406 new cases.
September — 12 more deaths and 402 new cases.
October — 11 more deaths and 677 new cases.
November — Nine more deaths and 1,155 new cases.
December — 15 more deaths and 2,133 new cases.
January — 38 more deaths and 2,273 new cases.
February — 20 more deaths and 779 new cases.
As of March 17 — Six more deaths and 169 new cases.
Health care workers in Burke County, as well as throughout the state and across the nation, have been on the front lines of the pandemic.
McLeod said Burke County has seen stress and strain on its health care workforce and long term care staff, along with long-term care residents. She said the toll on them is just now being alleviated to some degree with the slowing and downward trend of COVID-19 cases.