Third Thursday Art Crawl back with beach theme July 16

Summertime and the beach always go together — even if it’s in downtown Morganton.
Sun and sand will be the theme as the Downtown Morganton Third Thursday Art Crawl event makes its 2020 debut as “A Day at the Beach” on the third Thursday of next month, July 16, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
It will be the first of the downtown art crawl events held since last Sept. 19.
Third Thursday Art Crawls are a collaboration between the Morganton Main Street Department and the Burke Arts Council to promote local art and artists with several local businesses.
“The calming sounds of the tide rolling along the shore, the cooing of the seagulls waiting for their next meal, the laughter of children playing tag with the waves. These are the moments that make up our memorable beach vacations,” read an event description from Main Street. “The Main Street office and the Burke Arts Council wish to whisk you away to a different version of the beach, one located in the heart of downtown Morganton. The Third Thursday Art Crawl is your chance to escape to a day at the ‘beach.’
“The encouraging sounds of our community voices, the diverse artistic techniques of our cherished local artists on display and the laughter of children playing tag on the square. These are some of the moments that make up our memorable Morganton life.”
The Burke Arts Council will have a tent set up on the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square for the art crawl, as will downtown Morganton’s Adventure Bound Books and OSuzannah’s Yarn on Union.
Other participating venues in “A Day at the Beach,” all from downtown Morganton, include:
» CoMMA, located at 401 S. College St.
» Craft’d, located at 108 W. Union St.
» Criativo International Arts, located at 304 S. Sterling St.
» Hamilton Williams Gallery and Studio, located at 403 E. Union St.
» Morganton City Hall, located at 305 E. Union St. Suite A100
» Mountain Gallery and Gifts, located at 106 W. Union St.
» Oak Hill Iron and Wood, located at 107 S. King St.
» West Union Art Studios, located at 113 W. Union St.
For more information from the Morganton Main Street Department, visit downtownmorganton.com or call 828-438-5252. To contact the Burke Arts Council, go to burkearts.org or phone 828-433-7282.
