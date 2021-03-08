Three COVID-19 deaths reported, numbers adjusted in Burke

The death toll from COVID-19 went up on Monday, while the total virus cases were adjusted in the county over the weekend.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Monday of three more deaths related to the virus, bringing the county’s number of deaths to 146.

Two of the people who died were in their 80s and one was in their 70s, with all three dying from COVID-19 medical complications, according to the health department.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts. Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,492 COVID-19 cases Monday, slightly down from 9,495 virus cases reported Friday.