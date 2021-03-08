Three COVID-19 deaths reported, numbers adjusted in Burke

The death toll from COVID-19 went up on Monday, while the total virus cases were adjusted in the county over the weekend.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Monday of three more deaths related to the virus, bringing the county’s number of deaths to 146.
Two of the people who died were in their 80s and one was in their 70s, with all three dying from COVID-19 medical complications, according to the health department.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts. Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,492 COVID-19 cases Monday, slightly down from 9,495 virus cases reported Friday.
The health department said in its briefing Monday the county’s COVID-19 dashboard numbers fluctuated from this weekend as the health department staff worked to clean up data by fixing duplicates and removing out-of-county people found within the data to make sure the data stays accurate.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed 311 active cases on Monday and one person hospitalized.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said Monday it has no COVID-19-positive patients in its hospital. It’s dashboard showed 43 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,228 new cases on Monday in the state for a total of 874,906 cases and a percent positive rate of 4.6%. It also showed 1,126 people hospitalized in the state Monday, down from 1,226 people hospitalized on Friday. It also reported a total of 11,535 deaths from the virus, up from 11,446 deaths reported Friday.
Vaccines
The number of vaccinations reported on the NCDHHS dashboard did not change Monday. NCDHHS showed on Friday that 14,941 first doses and 9,625 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Burke County.
Front-line essential workers in Group 3 are now able to get vaccinated, as well as previous priority groups.
Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot. Hospital officials say there are openings for Thursday’s vaccine clinic.
People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens and Table Rock Pharmacy also are vaccinating priority groups.
Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.