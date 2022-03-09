Three-day Lenoir-Rhyne University symposium of events to focus on mental health

HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University will host a three-day symposium of events from March 30 to April 1. The Art of Compassion Symposium aims to address the nation’s mental health crisis through the power of storytelling, art and entertainment. The symposium will address the crisis on a local level by targeting two vulnerable groups in the community — hospitality workers and students – focusing on equality, caring, addictions and recovery.
The event will be an opportunity for various audiences to listen to world-famous storytellers, industry empathy experts and wellness professionals. The symposium concludes with a musical storytelling performance by Grammy-winning recording artist Martina McBride.
Nigerian author and Ted Talk presenter Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will open the symposium in P.E. Monroe Auditorium on Wednesday, March 30 with her presentation “The Healing Power of Stories.” Best known for her themes of politics, culture, race and gender, Adichie’s novels, short stories and plays have received public and critical acclaim. Adichie was born in Enugu, Nigeria, in 1977. She grew up on the campus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where her father was a professor, and her mother was the first female registrar. She studied medicine for a year at Nsukka and then left for the United States at 19 to continue her education.
Tickets are $25 for the general public and free to LRU students. The performance begings at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Audience members will be able to ask questions at the end of her performance.
Thursday, March 31 will feature a panel of speakers focusing on healthy hospitality. The panel includes Steve Palmer, John T. Edge and Chenelle Bragg who will share their stories of life, sobriety and love for the restaurant community. The panel discussion is free and will be held in P.E. Monroe Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 1 will feature an all-day Mental Wellness forum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and will be offered virtually as well as in-person at Belk Centrum. The Mental Wellness Forum provides measures for individuals to best implement self-care, boundaries and healthy coping skills. Topics include Mindfulness and Soul-Care, The Art of Meditation and Understanding Our Implicit Biases and Being Inclusive, among other subjects.
The symposium will culminate Friday evening with an intimate night of musical storytelling by multi-platinum selling recording artist Martina McBride. The event will be held in P.E. Monroe Auditorium and tickets range from $60 to $125.
The Art of Compassion Symposium is is presented by the Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series, Ben’s Friends and Imagine One Hospitality, a Robert W. Lackey company. Symposium proceeds benefit the Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series and Ben’s Friends, a support group founded in 2016 for members of the food and beverage industry.
Masking and social distancing will be required. For more information on COVID protocols for LRU events, visit www.lr.edu/coronavirus. Symposium information and tickets are available at https://theartofcompassion.net.