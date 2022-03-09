Three-day Lenoir-Rhyne University symposium of events to focus on mental health

Tickets are $25 for the general public and free to LRU students. The performance begings at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Audience members will be able to ask questions at the end of her performance.

Thursday, March 31 will feature a panel of speakers focusing on healthy hospitality. The panel includes Steve Palmer, John T. Edge and Chenelle Bragg who will share their stories of life, sobriety and love for the restaurant community. The panel discussion is free and will be held in P.E. Monroe Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 1 will feature an all-day Mental Wellness forum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and will be offered virtually as well as in-person at Belk Centrum. The Mental Wellness Forum provides measures for individuals to best implement self-care, boundaries and healthy coping skills. Topics include Mindfulness and Soul-Care, The Art of Meditation and Understanding Our Implicit Biases and Being Inclusive, among other subjects.

The symposium will culminate Friday evening with an intimate night of musical storytelling by multi-platinum selling recording artist Martina McBride. The event will be held in P.E. Monroe Auditorium and tickets range from $60 to $125.