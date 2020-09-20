Treehouse development at lake could be in works

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another proposal to attract folks to Burke County, and specifically Lake James, could be in the works.

During informal comments to the board on Tuesday, J.R. Simpson, attorney for Burke County, told commissioners that he has completed a draft development agreement for construction of a treehouse development on a portion of the Fonta Flora County Park.

Simpson said the agreement is now in the hands of the developer and his attorney. When he hears back from them, he will know whether there is a basis for an agreement to bring it before commissioners.

Scott Carpenter, community development director for the county, said the county has drafted a rough lease agreement and presented it to the prospective developer but that’s as far as it has gone.

Carpenter would not name the developer but he said on Friday the prospective developer has not yet come back to the county with anything.

Carpenter said the potential project is proposed to be on 12.5 acres of land at the county park at the end of the peninsula. Details of the units would be worked out in a development master plan, he said.