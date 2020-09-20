Treehouse development at lake could be in works

Another proposal to attract folks to Burke County, and specifically Lake James, could be in the works.
During informal comments to the board on Tuesday, J.R. Simpson, attorney for Burke County, told commissioners that he has completed a draft development agreement for construction of a treehouse development on a portion of the Fonta Flora County Park.
Simpson said the agreement is now in the hands of the developer and his attorney. When he hears back from them, he will know whether there is a basis for an agreement to bring it before commissioners.
Scott Carpenter, community development director for the county, said the county has drafted a rough lease agreement and presented it to the prospective developer but that’s as far as it has gone.
Carpenter would not name the developer but he said on Friday the prospective developer has not yet come back to the county with anything.
Carpenter said the potential project is proposed to be on 12.5 acres of land at the county park at the end of the peninsula. Details of the units would be worked out in a development master plan, he said.
The units would be rustic, unique, and spread out and they wouldn’t be seen from the lake, Carpenter said. The treehouses would be accessible by a golf cart, he said.
Carpenter said the county wanted to see whether someone is interested in a public/private partnership to offer cabins or treehouse that could attract people to come and stay in the county.
Any type of proposed agreement would come before the board of commissioners before a decision is made, said County Manager Bryan Steen.
In March, commissioners nixed a proposed public/private partnership for a wedding/conference venue, along with cabins and treehouses at the county park.
Steen recommended commissioners not move forward with that project.
Investors for that project were asking the county to build a road to the venue, a 30-year lease on the property with four five-year options to renew, 25-plus acres for a septic system, and a tax reduction of 50 percent incentive for eight years. The group also was asking for a 180-space parking lot along Eagle’s Nest Way.
Commissioners voted down the proposed project after receiving numerous emails from residents expressing concern and opposition to the project.
Steen said in March that if the county is presented with an opportunity to do a smaller type of activity of log cabins or yurts, that’s something the board might want to take a look at.
