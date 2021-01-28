Two COVID-19 deaths, nearly 100 cases reported in Burke

Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, and nearly 100 new cases of the virus were reported.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the deaths on Thursday, bringing the county’s total of deaths from the virus to 115 so far.
The department said both deaths were COVID-19-related and one of the individuals was in their 60s and the other one was in their 80s. Both were hospitalized before later dying from COVID-related complications, according to the department.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported a total of 8,515 cases on Thursday, up from 8,419 cases on Wednesday.
McLeod said virus numbers have come down from the highs the county saw from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s close indoor gatherings. Active cases of the virus have been steadily dropping for two weeks, she said.
But she warned that doesn’t mean people should let their guard down.
McLeod said if someone thinks they have a sinus infection or has a stuffy nose, cough, loss of sense of taste or smell, they should stay home and have a COVID-19 test.
She said close contact is still the primary means of virus transmission in Burke County.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily health department briefing, showed 1,210 active cases on Thursday. It also shows 19 people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday showed it had 20 COVID-19 patients with four of those patients in the intensive care unit and 13% of its staffed beds available. It also showed 169 patients were in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,490 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state on Thursday for a daily percent positive rate of 7.9% and a total of 739,500 cases since March. It also reported 3,238 people were hospitalized on Thursday and 9,046 people in the state have died, so far, from the virus.
NCDHHS says that 6,971 in Burke County have received COVID-19 vaccinations, of which 903 have received both required doses.
The health department said Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is in the process of scheduling those aged 65 and older for community clinics but can only schedule weekly based on the amount of vaccine determined to receive.
The health department said the state has assured that health departments will receive baseline vaccine allocations for the next three weeks.
Those 65 years old or older who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine should call the Community Vaccine Call Center to schedule an appointment at 828-358-4454. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
The health department says those calling for an appointment should keep calling until they get through to make an appointment.
To find your vaccine group, visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.