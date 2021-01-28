Two COVID-19 deaths, nearly 100 cases reported in Burke

Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, and nearly 100 new cases of the virus were reported.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the deaths on Thursday, bringing the county’s total of deaths from the virus to 115 so far.

The department said both deaths were COVID-19-related and one of the individuals was in their 60s and the other one was in their 80s. Both were hospitalized before later dying from COVID-related complications, according to the department.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The health department also reported a total of 8,515 cases on Thursday, up from 8,419 cases on Wednesday.