Two deaths, new facility in Burke with COVID-19

Two more residents in Burke County have died from COVID-19 and the county added another 37 cases to its total on Friday.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified about the 53rd and 54th COVID-19-related deaths in Burke County. The two people were in their 80s and were not hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, according to the health department briefing.

“It does not get easier with time in reporting deaths, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that persons follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”

The health department also reported a total of 2,930 cases on Friday, up from 2,893 cases on Thursday.