Two deaths, new facility in Burke with COVID-19

Two more residents in Burke County have died from COVID-19 and the county added another 37 cases to its total on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified about the 53rd and 54th COVID-19-related deaths in Burke County. The two people were in their 80s and were not hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, according to the health department briefing.
“It does not get easier with time in reporting deaths, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that persons follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”
The health department also reported a total of 2,930 cases on Friday, up from 2,893 cases on Thursday.
Of the total cases, the county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily health department briefing, reported that 2,418 people have recovered from the virus. It showed that seven people in the county are hospitalized due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday in its list of school and day care settings with clusters of COVID-19 that Icard Elementary School has eight total cases, with five staff members and three children. Burke County Public Schools announced last week that Icard Elementary has moved to all-remote learning until Nov. 5 due to the outbreak.
NCDHHS updated its congregate living outbreak list on Friday and while one facility was taken off the list for Burke, another one was added to it.
NCDHHS has moved Autumn Care of Drexel to its list of congregate living settings with outbreaks that are considered over since its last report. The last report on Tuesday reported the facility with 42 cases total cases, with 29 residents and 13 staff members. The facility had two residents die from the virus.
The congregate living facilities in Burke County that are still on the list with outbreaks are:
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College with a total of 104 cases, with 72 residents and 32 staff members. The facility has had nine residents die from the virus.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard with a total of 68 total cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die from the virus.
The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care, which is in the category of residential care facility, has three total cases, with one resident and two staff members.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 38 cases, with 10 residents and 28 staff members.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported as of Friday there are eight inmates at Foothills Correctional Institution with active cases of COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,584 new cases on Saturday and 2,716 new cases on Friday. The total number of cases grew to 258,292 on Saturday, up from 255,708 total cases on Friday throughout the state. The daily present positive in the state is 6.7 percent, according to the department.
The state reported a total of 1,144 deaths on Saturday, up from 4,114 deaths on Friday from COVID-19 and there are 1,182 people across the state who are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
State officials have been saying the virus in the state has been moving in the wrong direction.
With one week until Halloween, the county health department said there is information and guidance for trick or treating and events to have a safe and healthy holiday and reduce the spread of COVID.
To read the information, visit https://bit.ly/31dbZ3A.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
NCDHHS says anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for the virus.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
