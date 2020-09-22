Two more COVID-19 deaths and 21 new cases reported

Burke County health officials announced Tuesday two more deaths from COVID-19 and an increase of 21 new positive cases.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of the 42nd and 43rd deaths related to the virus. In its briefing, the department said both people died of COVID-19-related complications.
The 42nd death was someone in their 90s who was not hospitalized, and the 43rd death was a person in their 80s who was hospitalized before they died.
“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations: wear a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others; wait at least 6 feet away from others; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It may keep you from getting sick, but more important, it could also save someone else’s life.”
The Health Department also reported a total of 2,309 cases on Tuesday, up from 2,288 cases on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefings from the Health Department, showed on Tuesday that 1,987 of those who have tested positive have recovered. It also showed that five people in the county are hospitalized due to the virus.
Older adults or caregivers living in Burke County who need help with things such as meals, groceries, pharmacy items, cleaning supplies, assistive technologies, incontinence supplies, face coverings or more can contact the Area Agency on Aging at 828-485-4257, the Health Department reported.
Grocery assistance
The department also announced an assistance program from Food Lion that is a produce prescription program for those impacted by COVID-19.
Healthy Helping is a three-month benefit through Food Lion for those who receive SNAP/EBT benefits or are on Medicaid.
- To enroll in the program with a care manager, call 877-490-6642.
- Then load $40 into your Food Lion MVP card by making a purchase of any amount using both your MVP and SNAP/EBT cards.
- Spend that $40 purchasing eligible fruits and vegetables.
- Repeat Step 2 each month to load another $40 on your MVP card until Dec. 31.
The Health Department also has announced a new COVID-19 testing site.
East Burke Pharmacy in Hildebran will start rapid COVID-19 testing from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Results will be back by the end of the day.
The fee for the test is $75, and the pharmacy will not file insurance, the announcement said.
The testing is a drive-thru service by appointment only. The tent is set up in the back of the pharmacy. People there for the testing should not go into the pharmacy, the announcement said.
To make an appointment, call 828-397-3420.
The Health Department, which also offers COVID-19 testing, says for those getting a test for COVID-19, it is extremely important to give correct names (what name is on your birth certificate, not names you go by) and addresses so positive numbers can be directed and counted in the correct county. This helps to keep the data more accurate for each county.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that 3,286 people have died from COVID-19, up from 3,247 people Monday. The state reported 1,168 new cases Tuesday, with a total of 195,549, up from 194,381 cases on Monday.
The department reported there are 905 people hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus.
Loosened restriction
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday the state is planning for the opening of large outdoor venues at 7% capacity to be included in a new executive order that would take effect Oct. 2. Announcing it on Tuesday, he said, will give the needed time for those venues to prepare for openings. He defined larger outdoor venues as those with a seating capacity of 10,000 or more.
Cooper said he will announce next week what will happen with the executive order that is supposed to expire Oct. 2, likely with a new reopening order.
He also announced a $40 million relief program for small businesses that have faced tough times to pay for things such as rent, mortgage and utility costs.
The N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief, administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce, can provide up to $20,000 in relief funds per qualifying business location, according to the state.
Business applicants from certain industry sectors that have not been able to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic period can apply for up to two of their business locations, according to the state.
Eligible businesses include movie theaters, bars, nightclubs, cocktail lounges, indoor fitness and recreation centers, museums, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, banquet halls, dance halls and amusement parks, according to the state.
For the webinar schedule and additional information on the program, visit www.nccommerce.com/murr.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about 1.9 days to receive test results back, according to NCDHHS.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!