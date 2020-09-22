Two more COVID-19 deaths and 21 new cases reported

Burke County health officials announced Tuesday two more deaths from COVID-19 and an increase of 21 new positive cases.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of the 42nd and 43rd deaths related to the virus. In its briefing, the department said both people died of COVID-19-related complications.

The 42nd death was someone in their 90s who was not hospitalized, and the 43rd death was a person in their 80s who was hospitalized before they died.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations: wear a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others; wait at least 6 feet away from others; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It may keep you from getting sick, but more important, it could also save someone else’s life.”

The Health Department also reported a total of 2,309 cases on Tuesday, up from 2,288 cases on Monday.