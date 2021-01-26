Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Two more deaths from COVID-19 and 49 new cases were reported in Burke County on Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the 112th and 113th COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
The department said one individual was in their 50s and one was in their 80s and both were hospitalized before later dying from COVID-related complications.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The Burke County Health Department also reported 8,347 total cases on Tuesday, up from 8,298 cases on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily health department briefing, showed 1,228 active cases on Tuesday. It also shows 27 people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday showed it had 21 COVID-19 patients with three of those patients in the intensive care unit and 16% of its staffed beds available. It also showed 156 patients were in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The health system dashboard also showed it has administered 3,900 COVID-19 vaccinations, with 2,050 first doses given last week.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows 6,971 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Burke County.
The state has come under fire recently for its handling of the COVID-19 vaccines, according to media accounts.
During a briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said 95% of all of the state’s supply of first doses have been administered.
She sang the praises of vaccine providers throughout the state, saying they are the same people who have been on the frontline of the pandemic for nearly a year.
Cohen warned that some counties and providers may not receive any of the vaccines in the coming weeks. That means some appointments people have received for the vaccine may need to be postponed, depending on available supply, Cohen said.
Cohen said the COVID-19 vaccine is incredibly limited and demand for it has exceeded the supply.
She said the state receives 120,000 a week from the federal government, and going forward, 84,000 doses will be allocated to local counties and providers. The vaccination allocation to each county will be based on population size, she said.
Cohen said she is hopeful the state will see more vaccine supply from the federal government soon.
The health department said Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is in the process of scheduling those aged 65 and older for community clinics but can only schedule weekly based on the amount of vaccine determined to receive.
Those 65 years old or older who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine should call the Community Vaccine Call Center to schedule an appointment at 828-358-4454. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
The health department says those calling for an appointment should keep calling until they get through to make an appointment.
NCDHHS reported a total of 3,978 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 727,423 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 13.3%.
The department reported Monday that of the total cases in the state, 635,543 of the cases are presumed recovered.
The department also reported 3,368 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state and the virus has claimed 8,776 lives in the state.
To find your vaccine group, visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.