Two more deaths, 156 COVID-19 cases reported

The department said said both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require individuals to receive two shots. Pfizer will be two shots given 21 days apart and Moderna will be two shots given 28 days apart and those getting vaccinated have to get both shots to get the maximum protection. As for the state prison system, North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials told reporters on Thursday they are encouraging all prison staff and inmates to take the vaccine when it’s their turn. Department officials said it currently doesn’t have any vaccinations but those will come from NCDHHS and be administered by health care staff.

The vaccinations for both staff and inmates will be voluntary, say officials. Officials have contemplated incentive packages to encourage higher levels of participation, including among inmates. Incentive packages for inmates could include additional privileges.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported on Wednesday there are 12 active cases of inmates infected with COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton. Prison officials confirmed to The News Herald on Thursday that one of the inmates in Morganton is currently hospitalized due to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed on Thursday that 997 people so far have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Burke County.