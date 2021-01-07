Two more deaths, 156 COVID-19 cases reported

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Burke County and another 156 cases were added to the county’s total on Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department said the two people who died were both people in their 70s and were hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of these individuals” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”
The health department also reported a total of 7,070 cases of COVID-19, up from 6,914 cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed a total of 1,441 active cases with 34 people currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed on Thursday it has 35 COVID-19 patients and six of them are in the intensive care unit. It showed the hospital has 95 of its beds available with a total of 107 patients currently admitted. It has 314 COVID-19 patients currently in its virtual hospital.
On Thursday, Samaritan’s Purse opened its 30-bed emergency field hospital in Lenoir, adjacent to Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Caldwell Memorial Hospital officials said Thursday afternoon that five patients were transferred from Caldwell Memorial Hospital to the field hospital.
Samaritan’s Purse said the field hospital was opened in Caldwell County because the pandemic has overwhelmed the region’s medical infrastructure and hospitals are over capacity. The field hospital, specialized as a respiratory care unit, will help relieve the burden from five local health care systems, the organization said.
The Burke County Health Department has said it is being inundated with calls and emails from people asking about a COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department has said there is no need for people to continue calling the health department to ask about vaccine or to make an appointment. It said the department will be pushing out information about the next group of vaccinations as soon as Phase 1A is finished and it receives additional vaccine doses.
For a list of the priority groups as they stand right now from NCDHHS, any other information about the COVID-19 vaccine schedule from the state and vaccination clinics as they get scheduled will be posted on the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19 to the left under the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule.
The department said said both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require individuals to receive two shots. Pfizer will be two shots given 21 days apart and Moderna will be two shots given 28 days apart and those getting vaccinated have to get both shots to get the maximum protection. As for the state prison system, North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials told reporters on Thursday they are encouraging all prison staff and inmates to take the vaccine when it’s their turn. Department officials said it currently doesn’t have any vaccinations but those will come from NCDHHS and be administered by health care staff.
The vaccinations for both staff and inmates will be voluntary, say officials. Officials have contemplated incentive packages to encourage higher levels of participation, including among inmates. Incentive packages for inmates could include additional privileges.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported on Wednesday there are 12 active cases of inmates infected with COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton. Prison officials confirmed to The News Herald on Thursday that one of the inmates in Morganton is currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed on Thursday that 997 people so far have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Burke County.
NCDHHS reported on Thursday a total of 7,213, up from 7,076 deaths on Wednesday, and 10,398 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 13.5% and a total of 592,746 cases. It reported there were 3,960 hospitalized due to the virus.
Gov. Roy Cooper, during a briefing on Wednesday, said he was extending his latest stay-at-home order for three weeks.
The order requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Gathering limits restrict indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people. At any gathering, people must maintain 6 feet of distance between each other.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.