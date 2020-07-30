Two more deaths report associated to COVID-19

The Burke County Health Department reported that two more residents have died related to COVID-19, and the county has added 30 new cases.
The Health Department said it was notified late Wednesday about the deaths, which are the 27th and 28th deaths associated with the virus.
Both of the people who died were in their 80s, and they had been hospitalized before their deaths, according to the Health Department. One had underlying medical conditions, and the other died from COVID-19-related complications.
County Health Director Rebecca McLeod said the deaths continue to be a stark reminder that everyone needs to work together to protect the health and well-being of county residents.
McLeod said there are a couple ways to keep the county’s older, more vulnerable populations safer — to continue to practice the 3 W’s to reduce the spread of this infection and to stay away from others when you are sick.
The three W's are wear a cloth face covering when out in public and unable to physically distance from others; wait at least 6 feet from others; and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
“If you test positive for COVID-19 please stay at home until your isolation time has been completed or if you are sick to STAY AT HOME until you are symptom free,” a release from the Health Department said.
Case count
Also Thursday, the Health Department reported a total of 1,587 positive cases, up from 1,557 positive cases Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,173 of the total cases have recovered. It also shows that 23.5% of cases are active, and that nine residents are hospitalized due to the virus.
The state reported Thursday 1,903 deaths associated with COVID-19, 120,194 total cases and 1,239 people hospitalized throughout the North Carolina.
McLeod has said it is imperative for those testing positive to stay at home until their isolation time has been completed, or if sick, to stay home until symptom-free.
The Health Department will hold a testing clinic from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jonas Ridge Fire Department in the Jonas Ridge community.
The test is free, but people should bring their insurance card, the Health Department says. It’s preferred that those wanting a test pre-register by calling 828-764-9168, but drop-ins are welcome. Pre-registration is so officials will know how many staffers and how much supplies will be needed for the clinic. People wanting a test don’t have to be a Burke County resident.
Those with questions or who need more information can call the Burke County public information line at 828-764-9168 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours and on weekends and holidays, leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as the staff returns. Information also is available at the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Para español llame al 828-764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
