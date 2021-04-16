UPDATE: Store owner charged after video shows dog lunging at man before being shot

UPDATE: The felony animal cruelty charge against Joshua Wayne Hawley will be dismissed in court Monday morning, District Attorney Scott Reilly told The News Herald a little after 6 p.m. Friday.

COLLETTSVILLE — The case of the dog that was shot outside Betsy’s Old Country Store in the Wilson’s Creek Community has gotten more complicated after another video of the incident was discovered.

Bruce Morrison Gray, the owner of Betsy’s Old Country Store on Wilson’s Creek, has been charged with felony obstruction of justice after deputies say he failed to hand over a video that showed a confrontation between a dog and the man who shot him, according to a Friday release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initially had charged Joshua Wayne Hawley, 35, of Morganton, with felony cruelty to animals following the shooting of Rocky, a beloved 120-pound Rottweiler, on March 28, according to a previous story in The News Herald.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In initial reports, CCSO investigators said they gathered surveillance footage from the store and processed the crime scene. Hawley had admitted to shooting the dog in an interview with investigators, but had told them it was in self-defense after the dog attacked him.