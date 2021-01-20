Vaccination frustration: Health care officials ask public for patience

While people are trying to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine, Burke County health officials are pleading with people to be patient.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the health department, and Anna Wilson, spokeswoman for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, said Tuesday that the health department and hospital system are working together, along with Burke County Public Schools and Burke Emergency Management, to vaccinate residents in the priority group Phase 1A.
Wilson said since the first distribution in late December, Burke County has received 5,675 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The doses were distributed with 3,800 received by the hospital, 500 by the health department and 1,375 by Broughton Hospital and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center for their employees.
Those vaccinated so far include essential health care workers such as doctors, nurses, dentists and those in long term-care/group homes. This group also includes people who are 65 years old and older, Wilson said.
The county has many residents who fall into Phase 1A, Wilson said. She said Burke has 8,389 residents over 75 years old and 13,020 residents who are between 65-74 years old.
Wilson said the hospital received some extra vaccinations, so its clinics on Thursday and Friday have around 2,000 people scheduled for those 65 and older. She said the health care system has doubled the amount of people working at the clinics so they can vaccinate more people.
The hospital and health department find out from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday evening how many doses that will come in the next week, so vaccinations can’t be scheduled more than a week out, hospital and health department officials have said.
“It will take time to get everyone scheduled,” Wilson said. “Our main concern is that people realize we are doing the best we can with the allocations given.”
Patience needed
McLeod also asked for people to be patient when it comes to getting a vaccine.
During the Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday evening, which was streamed on YouTube, McLeod gave out the new vaccine call center number, which is 828-358-4454. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine appointment scheduling.
The phone number changed after the hospital's phone system crashed Monday due to the number of calls, McLeod said.
McLeod said when the hospital’s phone system crashed, they put in a fix for a call center, saying several people are answering the calls.
Wilson apologized on behalf of the hospital system that calls are being dropped and they know people are getting frustrated.
“We are doing the best we can with the personnel and technology we have,” Wilson said. “We ask the public to please be patient and do not call the main hospital number for an appointment.”
McLeod said by 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, the new number had received 60,000 calls. She said the health department is working with the hospital to see if it will expand the number of days and hours for people to call in because the county has a large number of people 65 years old or older.
Frustrating effort
But even those in the priority group are having a hard time trying to get a vaccination.
Local resident Mark Hawes reached out to The News Herald on Wednesday, expressing his frustration with trying to get his parents vaccinated. He said his parents, both in their 80s, have been trying to get an appointment for a weeks without luck.
Hawes said he has tried for three days to get through on the phone line without success.
He said his mother started contacting the health department about two weeks ago trying to get appointments for vaccinations. He said she was supposed to get a return phone call from the department and he left messages repeatedly to try to confirm whether his parents could get an appointment.
Hawes said he finally talked to someone at the department who took down his phone number. He was told it would likely be two weeks before they receive a call about scheduling an appointment, Hawes said.
Hawes said it’s mystifying how he can order and receive a package from Amazon and get it delivered to his door but they can’t get the vaccine.
He said the U.S. is incredibly blessed with a wealth of logistical expertise but it hasn’t been taken advantage of to get COVID-19 vaccines distributed and delivered.
“And that’s not the local health department’s fault,” Hawes said. “That’s on our leadership at the state and national level.”
In the meantime, Hawes’ parents are staying home, waiting and minimizing their contact with the outside world. And Hawes and his family are minimizing their contact with his parents so they don’t put them in harm’s way.
Supply challenge
McLeod said the county has had a mass vaccination plan for 25 years but they can’t give what they don’t get.
“The demand is greater than the supply,” McLeod said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime crazy event.”
McLeod assures those involved in vaccinating the public know what they’re doing and she asked for people to be patient.
“If’s very frustrating for the people and it’s very frustrating for us,” McLeod said. “It’s not going to all go quickly. Please hang on. We will get this.”