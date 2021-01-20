Vaccination frustration: Health care officials ask public for patience

“We are doing the best we can with the personnel and technology we have,” Wilson said. “We ask the public to please be patient and do not call the main hospital number for an appointment.”

McLeod said by 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, the new number had received 60,000 calls. She said the health department is working with the hospital to see if it will expand the number of days and hours for people to call in because the county has a large number of people 65 years old or older.

Frustrating effort

But even those in the priority group are having a hard time trying to get a vaccination.

Local resident Mark Hawes reached out to The News Herald on Wednesday, expressing his frustration with trying to get his parents vaccinated. He said his parents, both in their 80s, have been trying to get an appointment for a weeks without luck.

Hawes said he has tried for three days to get through on the phone line without success.

He said his mother started contacting the health department about two weeks ago trying to get appointments for vaccinations. He said she was supposed to get a return phone call from the department and he left messages repeatedly to try to confirm whether his parents could get an appointment.