Valdese council takes closer step to new public safety building

The town hired Structural Engineer C. Michael Alberto III to evaluate the building and determine whether it is still safe for police and fire personnel. The council had to figure out whether to repair the town’s public safety building or build a new one.

“We’ve done a lot of strategic thinking when it comes to this project,” Eckard said. “And no services will suffer.”

Mayor Chip Black appointed a committee in May that was made up of other council members and town staff to review potential firms.

With the 29 firms that submitted qualifications for the project, the committee narrowed the choices down to three firms and interviewed them in July. The committee then recommended the council go with CBSA out of Hickory, Eckard said.

Eckard said the building has to be designed to last beyond 60 years. He said it has to be designed to essential government building code because it has to outlast every other building in town in the event of a natural disaster.

He expects the project to take around two years from start to finish, with the design portion of the project taking about six months. The town will then have public presentations of the design work before it goes out for construction bids, Eckard said.