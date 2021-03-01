Valdese council to decide on property purchase for new fire/police station

The Valdese Town Council is expected to decide tonight whether to purchase property on Pineburr Avenue for the future home of a new fire and police station.

The council’s meeting is at 6 p.m. and will be held over the virtual meeting platform Zoom.

The property is the former Alba Waldensian mill property. That property and around 13.8 acres of adjacent land is where the town is looking to locate the new station.

The cost to purchase the property is $98,132, which includes 14 acres and a parking lot across the street.

Seth Eckard, Valdese town manager, said the owner of the property has agreed to give the town the building that housed the former mill as part of the purchase price. Burke County land records list the building’s value at $239,158.

Eckard said if the council agrees to the purchase, the town will do phase 1 and phase 2 environmental reviews on the property before the actual sale would be completed. The reviews will look to see if the soil at the site is contaminated or whether there are underground oil tanks or other things the town will have to clean up.