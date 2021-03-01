Valdese council to decide on property purchase for new fire/police station

The Valdese Town Council is expected to decide tonight whether to purchase property on Pineburr Avenue for the future home of a new fire and police station.
The council’s meeting is at 6 p.m. and will be held over the virtual meeting platform Zoom.
The property is the former Alba Waldensian mill property. That property and around 13.8 acres of adjacent land is where the town is looking to locate the new station.
The cost to purchase the property is $98,132, which includes 14 acres and a parking lot across the street.
Seth Eckard, Valdese town manager, said the owner of the property has agreed to give the town the building that housed the former mill as part of the purchase price. Burke County land records list the building’s value at $239,158.
Eckard said if the council agrees to the purchase, the town will do phase 1 and phase 2 environmental reviews on the property before the actual sale would be completed. The reviews will look to see if the soil at the site is contaminated or whether there are underground oil tanks or other things the town will have to clean up.
He said if there are significant costs associated with any cleanup of the property, that will factor into whether the town actually goes through with the purchase or goes with another site.
The other site being considering is one the town calls the Rostan property. It’s 2.3 acres in the eastern part of town at Main and Eldred streets and is owned by the Rostan family. The family has told the town it will donate the property for the station, Eckard has said.
Weighing options
The council recently held a meeting to compare the benefits and challenges of each property.
The Rostan property would take a lot of site work, Eckard said, to build a 20,000-square-foot building on it and include required items such as a retaining pond, parking and fire truck bays. A one-story building also would eat up the entire footprint of the property and require retaining walls, he said.
The cost for site prep for a one-story building would cost $2 million, Eckard said. The total project cost for single story building on the site is estimated at $6.74 million, he said.
A two-story building roughly the same size on the property would cost an estimated $1.1 million for prep work, with an estimated total project cost of $6.28 million, he said.
The Pineburr property still holds the 75,000-square-foot former manufacturing plant that has sat empty for 30 years. Eckard said because of issues with leaks throughout the building and other problems, the building would have to be demolished.
Eckard said site prep on the property would be $1 million, with an estimated total project cost, including demolition of the building, of $6.12 million. That would include a one-story 20,500-square-foot building, Eckard said.
Eckard said the chiefs of the fire and police departments have told officials they would be better served with a one-story building.
While the Pineburr site would be able to hold a one-story building, it has a steep grade from Pineburr to Eldred Street.
R.J. Mozeley with McGill Associates, which is working with the town on the project, said the chiefs of police and fire are aware of the site and plans for access in and out of the site and are comfortable with them.
Moseley said the primary plan is to have access out of the back of the site to Ribet Avenue, which is a more gradual slope, and connects to Carolina Street.
Loan payments
As for the cost of a new police and fire station, Eckard said the town will be able to make payments on a loan without raising taxes. The town plans to apply for a 40-year loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for the project.
Eckard said if the town gets a $6.5 million, 40-year loan, the town will use a combination of funds to make payments. He estimates the payments will be $240,000 to $250,000 a year.
Eckard said it will use the $100,000 tax revenue the town gained through the county property revaluation in 2019. Eckard said the Valdese ABC store will have no debt after the current budget year and it will start making revenue allocations to the town, which he anticipates to be $100,000. In addition, Eckard said there are other debt the town has paid off — around $40,000 — that would be used for the debt.
The council and town staff have been considering options to house its fire and police departments after its current public safety building on Faet Street started cracking.
Extreme cold weather in January 2018 caused the walls of the building to crack and existing cracks to grow bigger, according to town officials. In March 2018, then fire Chief Charlie Watts told the town council that he could stick his fingers in some of the cracks. The cracks are large enough and numerous enough that it concerned them about the structural integrity of the building, he said.
The town hired structural engineer C. Michael Alberto III to evaluate the building and determine whether it is still safe for police and fire personnel. The council had to figure out whether to repair the town’s public safety building or build a new one.
The current fire and police station will eventually be demolished once the departments move into a new location, officials have said.