Valdese gets loan for wastewater upgrades

The town of Valdese is getting some help from the state to fix some water issues that have been problems for years.
Last week, the state announced the town of Valdese was awarded a low-interest loan of $1,176,000 through the state’s the Drinking Water and Wastewater State Reserve programs. The money will be used for upgrades at the Cline Avenue basin and pump station.
The loan to the town is for 20 years at 1.10% interest rate, said Greg Padgett, public services director for Valdese.
Padgett said the Cline Avenue basin and pump station upgrades project is to alleviate peak flow issues at the pump station during heavy rainfall events.
The town had a discharge of 52,500 gallons of untreated wastewater at the pump station in November due to heavy rains.
Padgett said the project will replace mechanical components within the pump station to upgrade its capacity and will also improve the pressurized forcemain, into which the station pumps.
Padgett said the project also will replace existing gravity sewers which collect sewer flows in the basin and direct them to the pump station. Replacing the gravity sewer lines upstream of the pump station will eliminate some of the sources of rainwater that infiltrate the sanitary sewer system through cracks and holes in the existing gravity sewers, he said.
While the final project lengths have not yet been determined, Padgett said the project is estimated to cost $1.2 million.
Another water project in town is expected to wrap up in about a month. Seth Eckard, Valdese town manager, said the project to replace waterline through Main Street should be completed in about five weeks.
Padgett said the town has experienced numerous ruptures of the waterline over the last four to five years due to the age and the type of material used.
Padgett said the project will replace the aged and failing cast-iron pipeline with a new ductile iron pipeline and includes reconnections to adjacent side lines, replacement of hydrants, valves and all the necessary components.
The replacement project includes around 6,225 linear feet of 6-inch and 8-inch waterline along Main Street between West End Street and Eldred Street, Padgett said.
The town received a zero-interest 20-year loan of $2,782,950 for the project, with $1 million of that principal being forgiven, Padgett said.