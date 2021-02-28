Valdese gets loan for wastewater upgrades

The town of Valdese is getting some help from the state to fix some water issues that have been problems for years.

Last week, the state announced the town of Valdese was awarded a low-interest loan of $1,176,000 through the state’s the Drinking Water and Wastewater State Reserve programs. The money will be used for upgrades at the Cline Avenue basin and pump station.

The loan to the town is for 20 years at 1.10% interest rate, said Greg Padgett, public services director for Valdese.

Padgett said the Cline Avenue basin and pump station upgrades project is to alleviate peak flow issues at the pump station during heavy rainfall events.

The town had a discharge of 52,500 gallons of untreated wastewater at the pump station in November due to heavy rains.

Padgett said the project will replace mechanical components within the pump station to upgrade its capacity and will also improve the pressurized forcemain, into which the station pumps.

