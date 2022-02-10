Valdese student awarded gold stars at The Citadel

Bayleigh Gentieu of Valdese is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized by The Citadel for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Gentieu and other cadets earning gold stars were recognized at the awards parade on Jan. 28, where they were presented with their awards, which they may wear on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.