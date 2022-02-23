Virtual silent auction to benefit private school

A local private elementary and middle school is gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year.
Morganton Day School has hosted the Clicks, Corks and Contributions silent auction every year since the school’s founding 43 years ago.
This year, the auction, which was transitioned to an online-only event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will run Monday through Saturday, March 7-12. It will begin at 6 p.m. March 7 and run through 11:45 p.m. March 12, culminating with a live auction at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
The silent auction is the main annual fundraiser Morganton Day uses to support the school and fund scholarships for students, Meredith McSwain, its director of advancement, said. Preparing for the event is almost a year-round job.
“We spend the entire year procuring things,” she said. “That is why people keep coming back year after year.”
As it has in the past, the event will feature premium experiences, art, jewelry, gift cards, designer handbags and CoMMA tickets. McSwain said there also will be several themed baskets that have been donated by community sponsors. Community sponsors also help cover the cost of hosting the auction on an online platform.
This year’s platinum sponsors are CJ and Jess Realty, EmergeOrtho (Dr. William Bell), and Morganton Eye Physicians (Drs. Bonkowske, Lindsey, Lowry, Margo and Scott). Gold sponsors are Adventure Bound Books, Catawba Valley Insurance Agency (Cynda Bollinger), CBB Design Firm, Morganton Honda and UNC Health Blue Ridge.
Examples of items up for bid include a complete orthodontic package valued at $6,000 from Small and Piers Orthodontics, several vacation stays at Airbnbs, and horseback riding, art and music lesson packages. A complete list of auction items will be rolled out to registrants over the next two weeks.
For the first time this year, the auction will be a free event open to anyone in the community. Beth Willard-Patton, an Morganton Day parent who helps the school with marketing and communications, said that participants will not be asked for credit card information unless they purchase something.
McSwain said the school depends on the money raised during the live auction to help cover operating expenses and fund scholarships for lower income students. Past events have raised as much as $50,000.
“We have a very diverse community here,” she said. “That’s really important for us, and we want to make sure that everyone has access to this type of learning environment. That has been a big reason that we work as hard as we do to make sure that the auction is a success.”
According to McSwain, auction organizers opted for the virtual format again this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but she hopes to be able to bring back the full event next year.
“Up until COVID, we did a very large gala every year and we really went all out,” she said. “It was a wonderful event, and we are hoping to bring that back next year. We are absolutely going to do the gala again, but this year, safety comes first, and we wanted to make sure that we were setting a good example for the children this year.”
Founded in 1978, Morganton Day serves about 120 children from junior kindergarten through eighth grade with the purpose of empowering students to be lifelong learners through rigorous academics, global awareness, intercultural understanding and personal agency. The school uses the International Baccalaureate curriculum, which focuses on inquiry-based education, Willard-Patton said.
McSwain said while inquiry-based education is a different model from what is seen in most schools, it is also a rigorous system tailored to the needs and individual learning styles of students.
“A student’s natural curiosity and questions get to drive their education,” Willard-Patton said. “There are benchmarks, subjects and milestones that they have to meet along the way ... but when teachers follow the kid’s natural path of curiosity, it encourages lifelong learning,”
Participation in the Clicks, Corks and Contributions online silent auction is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit event.gives/morganton2022. For information about the silent auction or Morganton Day School, call the office at 828-437-6782 or visit morgantondayschool.com.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com