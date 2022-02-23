Virtual silent auction to benefit private school

Examples of items up for bid include a complete orthodontic package valued at $6,000 from Small and Piers Orthodontics, several vacation stays at Airbnbs, and horseback riding, art and music lesson packages. A complete list of auction items will be rolled out to registrants over the next two weeks.

For the first time this year, the auction will be a free event open to anyone in the community. Beth Willard-Patton, an Morganton Day parent who helps the school with marketing and communications, said that participants will not be asked for credit card information unless they purchase something.

McSwain said the school depends on the money raised during the live auction to help cover operating expenses and fund scholarships for lower income students. Past events have raised as much as $50,000.

“We have a very diverse community here,” she said. “That’s really important for us, and we want to make sure that everyone has access to this type of learning environment. That has been a big reason that we work as hard as we do to make sure that the auction is a success.”

According to McSwain, auction organizers opted for the virtual format again this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but she hopes to be able to bring back the full event next year.