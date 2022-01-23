Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from park

“We do a lot of trails and trash, graffiti clean-up and things like that, but getting a car out of the woods, this was a first for us,” Massey said. “All the ropes we used to get the thing out of the ravine, we usually use those for building trails, moving rocks around and things like that ... usually we don’t use ropes for trash.”

Nick Massey and Thomas Rogers set up the rigging system that was used to pull the vehicle out of the ravine.

“Basically, it’s a super heavy duty zip line,” Massey said. “There’s a taut rope that is connected between two or more trees or rock, and there is a pulley with a rope that connects to the load. The biggest challenge for me was making sure the metal didn’t cut any of the ropes while it was being moved. The vehicle actually weighed less that some of the rocks I’ve moved in the past.”

The group also called in Jesse Williams of Greensboro to help cut up the vehicle and salvage any parts that might still be usable.

“It was really far gone,” Kevin Massey said. “You could rip it apart with your hands in some places.”