Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from park

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.
“On Federal land, if something has been there 50 years it gets protected,” explained Kevin Massey, executive director of Wild South. “This had not been that yet, so we checked it out with the forest service. We usually work really closely with the forest service to get authorization for projects like this.”
After Massey got permission to remove the vehicle, he began making phone calls to recruit volunteers who could help him pull the operation off.
“This particular event was an interesting mix,” Massey said. “There were arborists there, construction folks, people with rigging skills using ropes for hauling stuff, pipeline builders and more. It was an interesting chance for them to use their professional skills in a charity context doing something for the community.”
Massey has been organizing projects like this for Wild South and the United States Forest Service almost every weekend for more than two decades. Still, he said this is one of the most unusual projects he has ever been a part of.
“We do a lot of trails and trash, graffiti clean-up and things like that, but getting a car out of the woods, this was a first for us,” Massey said. “All the ropes we used to get the thing out of the ravine, we usually use those for building trails, moving rocks around and things like that ... usually we don’t use ropes for trash.”
Nick Massey and Thomas Rogers set up the rigging system that was used to pull the vehicle out of the ravine.
“Basically, it’s a super heavy duty zip line,” Massey said. “There’s a taut rope that is connected between two or more trees or rock, and there is a pulley with a rope that connects to the load. The biggest challenge for me was making sure the metal didn’t cut any of the ropes while it was being moved. The vehicle actually weighed less that some of the rocks I’ve moved in the past.”
The group also called in Jesse Williams of Greensboro to help cut up the vehicle and salvage any parts that might still be usable.
“It was really far gone,” Kevin Massey said. “You could rip it apart with your hands in some places.”
“If you’re an old car person, you might like to hang some old parts on the wall, so I kept a couple of pieces to do that with,” Williams said. “I also saw that somebody wanted a piece so they can do an art project so I kept a piece that could possibly be used for that.”
Williams said that the rest of the bus was too decayed to be used for anything else, but he did manage to sell the scrap metal for $47.85.
“I’m just going to donate that back to Wild South to do whatever they want,” Williams said. “Maybe they can buy a shovel with it.”
Williams and Massey both said one of their favorite aspects of projects like this are the togetherness that comes with working as a team to do something good for the community.
“There are some conservation outfits that their whole approach is that ‘people are the problem,’” Massey said. “But the Wild South approach is, ‘yeah, people are part of the problem, but they can also be part of the solution.’”
Massey said the most rewarding part of his job is seeing people develop a passion to care for the land they use.
“There’s a lot of magic when you get some folks together like this,” he said. “Cleaning up trash may make a place beautiful, but what’s really beautiful is seeing a community come together to do something good.”
According to Massey, it is important for communities to be cognizant of the economic benefits natural resources bring to a community. This is particularly true for places like Burke County whose economy is increasingly dependent on revenue from outdoor tourism.
“This is an attempt to make that sustainable,” he said. “We’re trying to get just some folks in the community excited about giving back and taking care of it — making sure the trails and the trash are being handled because then it will stay in place and be a huge part of the Burke economy.”
Staff Writer Jason Koon can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.