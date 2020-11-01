Voters turn out in huge numbers in Burke

Registering to vote will not be allowed on Election Day. Any changes such as a change of address can only be done at the Board of Elections office in Morganton, Mace said.

On Election Day, those wanting to drop off a mail-in ballot in person have to go to the Board of Elections office at 2128 S. Sterling St.

Mace said the post office has promised to bring mail-in ballots to the elections office by 9 p.m. Tuesday. The board can receive mail-in ballots up until Nov. 12 as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3, she said.

People who have requested a mail-in ballot can forego the ballot and instead vote in person on Election Day.

Mace said voters who are physically unable to stand in line can vote at the curbside, which involves an election official bringing the ballot to the car.

The State Board of Elections sent out a reminder Saturday that voters have a right to freely enter a voting enclosure without fear of intimidation or harassment. It is a federal crime to intimidate, threaten or coerce a voter with the purpose of interfering with the right of the voter to cast a ballot. Photographing or videotaping voters for the purpose of intimidation also is prohibited.