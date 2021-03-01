WATCH NOW: Man charged with setting fire to deputy’s house

GRANITE FALLS — A man has been charged after authorities said a Caldwell County sheriff's deputy’s front door was set on fire Sunday.

William Junior Sisk, 41, of 2982 Eddington Road in Granite Falls, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson, a news release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was reported at a home on Morrison Place in Granite Falls, which is near Sisk’s address, the release said.

Sawmills and Granite Falls fire departments responded. Firefighters quelled the blaze within minutes, preventing serious damage from spreading through the home, the release said.

The Caldwell County fire marshal was called to investigate, and later determined that the fire had been set.

Surveillance video captured a man, later identified as Sisk, approaching the front of the house with a large bucket and throwing a liquid from the bucket onto the door, the release said. He then walked out of the view of the camera before returning and using a lighter to set the door on fire.

In the video, the man could be heard saying “Now you are going to die” and “You had this coming,” the release said.