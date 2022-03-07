Watch Now: Schools across the county celebrate birthday of iconic author

Dressed in an over-sized red-and-white hat and a comically large bow tie and glasses, Allen Foiles, who drove all the way from Asheville, said he first volunteered on Read Across America Day last year and was hooked.

“I love to read; I probably read two or three books a week, and it’s something I find tremendous pleasure and enjoyment in,” he said. “I saw an email last year around this time looking for people to read in schools.”

Foiles said he participated via Zoom last year and when he received the Burke County United Way's email this year email this year looking for volunteers to read in-person it was “an absolute no-brainer.”

School board member Aaron Johnson added that he has been volunteering for almost 10 years now and enjoys every minute of it.

“It’s fun to be in the classroom and see the kids,” he said. “They’re so energetic. It’s good to be around them.

Epley said this year’s event was especially satisfying because it is the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago that they have been able to open up the school to so many community volunteers.