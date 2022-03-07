Watch Now: Schools across the county celebrate birthday of iconic author

Schools across Burke County celebrated the birthday of one of children’s literature's most iconic authors on Wednesday. From Lake James to Hildebran, children dressed in costumes, participated in art projects and contests, ate themed snacks and heard stories read to them from more than 130 community leaders and volunteers for "Read Across America Day," which marks Dr. Seuss' birthday.
Most schools in Burke County went above and beyond, turning the annual observance into a week of festivities including crazy hat day, dress like an animal day, wacky tacky Wednesday and more.
“It’s a coordinated effort,” said Shanda Epley, principal of Oak Hill Elementary School. “We’ve made it a fun week overall. Each day we have something special for our kids. All of them got mustaches [Wednesday] because we ‘must-ache you to read.’”
At Oak Hill, 18 community leaders and volunteers gathered in the library on Wednesday morning for a quick introduction to the school before dispersing into the individual classrooms. The Rev. Anthony Radcliffe, pastor of Willow Tree AME Church, said he participated in Read Across America Day this year to pass on a love of reading his mother instilled in him when he was young.
“I grew up with my mom always saying reading is fundamental,” he said. “A lot of Saturdays she would take my brother and I to the library and make us check out a book. She would not only make us read the book during the week, but also make us tell her what the book was about. I know in this day and time that doesn’t happen as often, so I wanted to come and give back to the young people, and encourage them to keep on reading.”
Dressed in an over-sized red-and-white hat and a comically large bow tie and glasses, Allen Foiles, who drove all the way from Asheville, said he first volunteered on Read Across America Day last year and was hooked.
“I love to read; I probably read two or three books a week, and it’s something I find tremendous pleasure and enjoyment in,” he said. “I saw an email last year around this time looking for people to read in schools.”
Foiles said he participated via Zoom last year and when he received the Burke County United Way's email this year email this year looking for volunteers to read in-person it was “an absolute no-brainer.”
School board member Aaron Johnson added that he has been volunteering for almost 10 years now and enjoys every minute of it.
“It’s fun to be in the classroom and see the kids,” he said. “They’re so energetic. It’s good to be around them.
Epley said this year’s event was especially satisfying because it is the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago that they have been able to open up the school to so many community volunteers.
“We just love having the volunteers come in,” she said. “Many of the folks who come in as volunteers from United Way are professionals in very different arenas, so it’s really neat for our kids to get to know them and get to see a new perspective. It’s exciting to have somebody different and new in the classroom, especially after two years.”
At New Dimensions Charter School, school officials planned one of the school’s two annual book fairs to coincide with the week’s celebrations. Kelly Lookadoo, the school’s public information officer, said the book fair was scheduled for the entire week.
“There’s not a better gift to provide a young person than a book,” said school Director David Burleson. “Research tells you, the more you read to children, especially at an early age, the more they will like reading and the more they will read.”
According to Burleson, Dr. Seuss remains a giant in the world of education because of the way he revolutionized children’s literature.
“He was the first one, in my opinion, to make the books kid friendly,” Burleson said. “When I was growing up you had the old 'Dick and Jane' books. It wasn’t really exciting, but Dr. Seuss added some variety and some excitement to reading.”
Burleson also said that having community leaders come into the school on Wednesday and read with the children connects perfectly with one of New Dimensions’ key objectives, connecting students with the surrounding community.
“We think it’s real important for our students to get to know the community,” Burleson said. “It says a lot when someone is volunteering their time … so I really appreciate United Way stepping up and doing that.”
Ultimately, Burleson said everybody was working toward the same goal during the week -- turning reading into something “kids want to do and not something they have to do.”
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com