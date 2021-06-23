Weekly concert, children’s folk music workshop highlight slate

VALDESE — The Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concert series will continue its season this weekend with the Skate Rink Jukebox, beginning at 7 p.m. on the football field behind the Old Rock School.

Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the summer nights in downtown Valdese.

Skate Rink Jukebox provides a musical experience as unique as each of the band’s guests. Comprised of some of Charlotte’s most versatile and talented musicians, Skate Rink Jukebox performs a wide variety of music ranging from dance, R&B, rock, country and reggae to beach and easy listening. The unique background and experience of each musician allows Skate Rink Jukebox to customize a song list sure to get people on the dance floor.

Concessions will be available and provided by the Rock School Arts Foundation, a Valdese nonprofit organization known for its unique art exhibits at the Old Rock School. The group also will offer a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from the concessions and raffle sales go toward providing artistic opportunities for the Valdese community. Concert attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants in downtown Valdese and check out the retail shops and boutiques while they are visiting.

