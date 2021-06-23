Weekly concert, children’s folk music workshop highlight slate

VALDESE — The Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concert series will continue its season this weekend with the Skate Rink Jukebox, beginning at 7 p.m. on the football field behind the Old Rock School.
Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the summer nights in downtown Valdese.
Skate Rink Jukebox provides a musical experience as unique as each of the band’s guests. Comprised of some of Charlotte’s most versatile and talented musicians, Skate Rink Jukebox performs a wide variety of music ranging from dance, R&B, rock, country and reggae to beach and easy listening. The unique background and experience of each musician allows Skate Rink Jukebox to customize a song list sure to get people on the dance floor.
Concessions will be available and provided by the Rock School Arts Foundation, a Valdese nonprofit organization known for its unique art exhibits at the Old Rock School. The group also will offer a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from the concessions and raffle sales go toward providing artistic opportunities for the Valdese community. Concert attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants in downtown Valdese and check out the retail shops and boutiques while they are visiting.
For further information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Nights summer concert series schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Folk music for kids at RSAF
The Rock School Arts Foundation will host a “Folk Instruments for Kids” workshop with Alan Darveaux on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is for families with children in grades kindergarten through fourth.
Folk Instruments for Kids is a highly structured activity with hands-on and sit-down sessions. Children will spend time learning about and playing folk instruments. They will be taking home a musical experience only gained by the ‘hands-on’ activity this workshop offers. Parents and other family members in the audience will enjoy watching.
Presented in the workshop are the hammer dulcimer, Appalachian dulcimer, washtub bass, log drum, shakers and limber jacks. Featured is the “dulcidoor,” engaging six children at a time to play.
Darveaux is a retired special education teacher, dulcimer builder and player, woodworker, visual artist and band leader for Slight Departure. He has put together a fascinating approach to involving kids. Folk Instruments for Kids has been presented at MerleFest, Kentucky Music Week, Orchard at Altapass, Turtle Island Preserve and Burke County Public Libraries in Morganton and Valdese.