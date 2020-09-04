Western NC children’s publication goes nonprofit

Foothills Kids Magazine Creative Editor in Chief Carmen Eckard and Executive Director Aaron Kohrs have announced that their publication has been approved by the United States Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 code, tax-exempt educational nonprofit organization.
Published in the past by Eckard, a local magazine editor, Foothills Kids is an educational classroom supplement given to area upper-elementary-aged children for free.
“This is a big step in starting operations of magazine production,” Kohrs said. “We can now accept donations, so get your pledges ready.”
Kohrs said the nonprofit is “on a roll” with recent press across North Carolina and the Lenoir-Rhyne University business graduate students who partnered with Foothills Kids this spring to help the nonprofit idea become reality.
Kohrs asks members of the public to “share the news,” especially with schools and teachers who might want the magazine in their classroom.
Kohrs and Eckard are waiting on the re-openings of N.C. schools to begin producing their first issue and providing the publication to western North Carolina children.
The idea for the magazine to become a nonprofit began earlier this year when Eckard and Kohrs collaborated with group of community leaders — including a science center director, civic and business entrepreneurs, and a published regional historian — to seek options for Foothills Kids’ future. This group of founders now serves as the organization’s board of directors.
Foothills Kids’ mission is to “enrich and promote the educational development of children and instill pride in the communities of western North Carolina” and was featured recently in regional newspapers and on WBTV.
