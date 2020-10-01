Who are your influencers?

We do not always think about it each day, but all of us are products of the people we have met, spent time with, or just observed over the years. In some circumstances, we have probably tried to be like many of these people in our mannerisms, character and work ethic. Those individuals probably influence our lives in many ways; maybe, in paths we are still discovering.
"Influencers" are paramount for the things they reveal to us. We may see and learn how these individuals approach life, or a certain behavior, or jobs in order to have it be an example to us. The reverse also is true. Everyone has these people and draws on them for inspiration and help at times.
Webster’s American English Dictionary defines influence as the power to change or affect someone or something — to motivate without coercion. In verb form, the word suggests working to affect change in indirect, but usually important ways.
After hearing a recent presentation on the power of influence, I constructed my own “influence inventory.” It might sound silly to do so, but it became an interesting activity which led to feelings of genuine gratitude. Here is a small snapshot from the list.
I value my mother for her interest and commitment to my life. The same is true with my father, who taught me the principle that I’m always teaching something with my actions, my words and behavior. As a minister and teacher, he is still my greatest influence. Watching my grandfathers at an early age, I learned quickly what it was like to be a gentleman and the way a husband should love his wife. As a married man, my wife is an influencer. Her attention to detail at her work and in our home remind me of the influences she had growing up.
The Rev. Billy Graham said, “A coach will impact more people in one year than the average person will in an entire lifetime.” It is a great thought which is true many times over. Several of my coaches invested heavily in me. They were not just effective coaches, but also teachers of how to pursue life. As I moved into my own teaching and coaching career, I continue to draw on some of their lessons. For coaches, mentors or influencers to make an impact on anyone there must be investment. The older I get, service and investment, pouring myself into someone else’s life, becomes a goal I want to aim at. Having the hope of influencing anyone starts with developing a certain character and certain skills. Moreover, the willingness to share some of that with others — to put oneself out there — takes courage and risk.
Teachers, more so than coaches, continue to have a profound impact on many lives. I cannot always see the faces of all the teachers I have had during the years of formal schooling, but I remember the many who shared their passion and love of teaching with their students. They also spoke to their students about the lessons of living life and weaved a love of learning into their subjects. I had a professor in college who recognized I was a half-decent writer and fed me with books and encouragement. I am trying to do similar things with my students now.
I have several friends who remain influencers. They are family men today and solid and strong members of their communities. One friend died tragically many years ago this month while responding to a call as a young deputy sheriff. I can still see his face and feel his humor. As the years go by, I wonder why such a young life was taken, but I do not let his memory die. His humor continues to provide influence with me; reminding me to laugh and not take myself too seriously.
Sometimes, we all have to face the music and make hard decisions. We make decisions about careers, and money, and friendships, and all kinds of things. My grandfather once told my father there were three things so big one could take some time deciding on. He passed the advice onto his son.
We need influencers because without them, we may not be sure how to behave in the present and future. The great UCLA basketball coach John Wooden once said: “God created us to be interdependent. We were not designed to go through life alone.” He also taught his players that everyone is a teacher to someone. His instruction in personal responsibility and behavior rolled over into his work with players. Wooden’s example reveals a truth: We become so much more when we come alongside others and try to make a difference in their lives.
Our lives have meaning and influence. Who’s on your list?
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at btomberlin50@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!