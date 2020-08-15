Woman charged in hit-and-run

DREXEL — A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident Wednesday night.
Drexel Police charged Carolyn Patton, 68, of Bethel Road in Morganton, Thursday night with a criminal summons of hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, said Chief Craig Treadway.
The charge comes after a man riding home on a lawnmower Wednesday night from a convenience store was hit by a vehicle on Oakland Avenue near Mimosa Avenue around 10 p.m., said Sgt. T. Butler with the Drexel Police Department.
The man didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash, but the driver of the vehicle left the scene, Butler said at the time.
Police started looking for a woman who was captured on surveillance video at the convenience store as a person of interest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!