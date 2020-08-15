You have permission to edit this article.
Woman charged in hit-and-run
Criminal Allegations

IMG_0038.jpg

Drexel Police charged a woman with hit and run after they say she hit a man on a lawnmower Wednesday night.

 Photos courtesy Drexel Police Department

DREXEL — A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident Wednesday night.

Drexel Police charged Carolyn Patton, 68, of Bethel Road in Morganton, Thursday night with a criminal summons of hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, said Chief Craig Treadway.

The charge comes after a man riding home on a lawnmower Wednesday night from a convenience store was hit by a vehicle on Oakland Avenue near Mimosa Avenue around 10 p.m., said Sgt. T. Butler with the Drexel Police Department.

The man didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash, but the driver of the vehicle left the scene, Butler said at the time.

Police started looking for a woman who was captured on surveillance video at the convenience store as a person of interest.

