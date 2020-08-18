Work continues on Morganton’s upcoming Starbucks

Progress continues on Morganton’s upcoming freestanding Starbucks Coffee shop, but the timetable for its opening remains unclear.
Most of the work to the outside of the building, which is located on Bush Drive between McDonald’s and Hampton Inn, minus its signage appears to be at or near completion, and crews could be seen outside Tuesday working on the parking lot and the patio area.
Phillip Lookadoo, the director of development and design for the city of Morganton, said the upfit — or the work to be done inside the shell building — should be starting soon if it hasn’t already as the work contract was up for bidding as of a couple of weeks ago.
“We issued the building permit for the upfit, but we don’t have any inspections for the building permit yet,” said Lookadoo. “We have also issued the plumbing and electrical permits for the upfit. I think they did an underslab inspection (Tuesday).
“They’re moving, but until they start doing the building side of it, if you’re riding by there, you probably won’t see it a lot.”
Grading on the site by Abbott Construction began in early March, and that company also erected the shell building. Plans submitted to the city of Morganton in November showed the building would stand at 2,500 square feet with 40 parking spaces in the lot on Bush Drive, with about 583 square feet of patio space.
The News Herald first reported on Starbucks’ interest in Morganton in October when Lookadoo said the city received some preliminary plans for a standalone coffee shop with a drive-thru. The property is a little more than 1 acre and it’s valued at $255,644, according to Burke County land records.
In December 2006, the restaurant group Ruby Tuesday Inc. bought the property for $495,000 intending to build a restaurant. Not long after that, the Great Recession hit the country and the restaurant never materialized.
The restaurant sold the property in December 2018 for $200,000 to Norvell Development LLC, according to county property records. The deed was transferred to Norvell Bush Drive in May 2019, records show
Lookadoo previously said the Starbucks project is being undertaken by the same businesspeople who brought in the newly LongHorn Steakhouse nearby across Sterling Street.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
