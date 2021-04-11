WPCC gets grant to help construct new building

In addition to the $1.5 million grant, the college will use the remainder of its NC Connect Bonds, which is $1.2 million, the sale of college property to Homes Urban, which is $2 million, a commitment of matching funds from Burke County of $1 million and other miscellaneous funding sources such as grants, state funds and capital campaign to construct the center, Hoilman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The center will be built on a plat of land on the main campus adjacent to the Duke Energy Switching station near Burkemont Avenue, Hoilman said. It will be accessed off of College Drive, she said.

The center will replace the college’s current facilities, which are more than 70 years old, according to release from the college.

Hoilman said the K building, which currently houses some of the programs, will remain as an instructional building for the college. It was not part of the sale of land to Homes Urban, Morganton, she said.

Homes Urban plans to build luxury apartments across the road from K Building of the Jim A. Richardson Complex on the campus.