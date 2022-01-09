Newton bakery a family affair

HICKORY — The sweet smell of hundreds of king cakes being baked emanated from Odalys Bakery in Newton on Thursday.

The Cervantes family and a team of bakers started baking about 600 small and large king cakes, or rosca de reyes, at 11 p.m. Wednesday. They worked through the night and into Thursday, baking and selling the cakes in celebration of the biblical holiday Epiphany or Día de Los Reyes, the day the three kings visited Jesus.

The day is the busiest day of the year for the bakery, said Alejandro Cervantes, the son of owner Salvador Cervantes.

The bakery has been in Newton for 19 years. It's one of 10 locations of Odalys Bakery, including a new location in Hickory, Cervantes said. His family also runs the Hickory location on Fourth Street, SW, which opened in the summer of 2021.

"There's a lot of demand there (in Hickory)," he said. "We had customers coming to Newton from Hickory."

The Hickory location is a storefront only, supplied by the bakery in Newton. Eventually, the family hopes to expand to start baking in Hickory, as well, Cervantes said.