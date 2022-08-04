Night Move Band kicks off the first FFN concert of August

VALDESE — Valdese welcomes The Night Move Band as they kick off the first concert of August for the Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series.

A popular favorite, The Night Move Band will perform Friday, Aug. 5 starting at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School. Concerts are free to the public and take place evert Friday night between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

“The Night Move Band is a 5-piece band that performs R&B, beach, classic rock and funk music and features four-part harmonies on many of their songs,” according to their website. “The band features four vocalists that each take a turn at singing lead.”

The band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, and percussion. TNMB was nominated twice for The Rising Star Award at the Cammy Awards (Beach Music Awards) and once for Smoothie of the Year with their original “Smooth Stepping Papa.” Each member of the band has 20-plus years of experience traveling up and down the East Coast and performing with many top acts in the music business. TNMB has shared the stage with many regional and national acts including The Tams, Clifford Curry, Billy Scott & The Party Prophets, The Embers, The Chairmen of the Board, Jim Quick & The Coastline Band, Sir Jonathon Burton, Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs, Band of Oz, and many others. TNMB utilizes top of the line sound and lighting equipment to provide their audience with a professional musical experience, their website says.

Concessions will be provided by Faith Community Church and a 50/50 raffle will be available for anyone who wants to try their luck at winning the lucky ticket. Enjoy fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, candy, cold drinks, ice cream and chips while you listen to the music! Concert attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the diverse restaurants in downtown Valdese. Families enjoy picking up takeout from one of 12 locally owned restaurants and spreading out a blanket for a picnic and enjoying lawn games such as Cornhole, Frisbee, or Connect Four.

For a full lineup of the FFN Summer Concert Series and a Valdese event calendar, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.