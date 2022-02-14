No need for NASCAR, WWE with short track

But it's impossible to keep the ice pristine for every race, as Treacy discovered.

"I was in a heat with an Italian," he said. "In the first three laps, he fell over right in front of me, just because the ice broke up. The ice was terrible those first rounds. Loads of people falling over.

"These are just things you've got to deal with. We train every day. We train to deal with the 'undealables.'"

Nothing quite so dramatic as Bradbury's victory has happened in Beijing, but there have still been plenty of thrills and spills.

Corrinne Stoddard wound up with a broken nose in her very first Olympic race, losing an edge and careening so hard into the padding that her knees smashed into her face.

"I didn't have a lot of time to react," said the 20-year-old American. "My main focus was not cut myself or break my leg, so I stuck my feet out. But when I stuck my feet out, my knees came into my face. Basically, I broke my own nose."

She returned to the ice a few nights later wearing a patch across the bridge of her nose that helped numb the pain.

There was certainly no thought of quitting.