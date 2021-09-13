No tobacco

DEAR HELOISE: I recently went on a blind date with a nice-looking executive who was young and hardworking. So what’s the problem? He dips tobacco and carries around a “spit cup!” As a nurse, I find this to be a disgusting, unhygienic and dangerous habit.

At the end of the evening he bent down to give me a light kiss, and I resisted by gently pushing him away. He asked what was wrong, and I told him the truth. I don’t like men who use tobacco in any form, but his dipping it and using a spit cup was the worst.

As a nurse in a hospital, I’ve seen too many cases of men who develop cancer of the mouth and tongue because they smoked or dipped. We lost a young man in his mid-20s who had been dipping snuff for 23 months. The cancer started in his mouth and spread until it killed him. The doctors wanted to remove a large section of his face, jaw and mouth, but he wouldn’t let them, until it was too late to save his life. Please warn your readers of this dangerous habit. It’s not cool or macho to dip or smoke, and women usually don’t like it when a man is holding a spit cup in his hand. — HANNAH E., OKLAHOMA CITY

Hannah, thank you for your letter. Before anyone picks up a cigarette, cigar or dips snuff, ask yourself if your choice is really worth the danger involved. — HELOISE