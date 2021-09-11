No way you can see everything

This year’s Merlefest lineup is packed with the best artists music has to offer. Surprise, surprise.
The Merlefest tradition will be carried on proudly by performers who have been there from the beginning and made it one of the premier festivals in the world.
You know the names: Sam Bush, Peter Rowan, Jack Lawrence, Joe Smothers, Mitch Greenhill, T. Michael Coleman (these are some of the guys who played with Merle and Doc Watson), and long-time Merlefest favorites such as Jim Lauderdale, Carol Rifkin, Wayne Henderson, The Waybacks, The Kruger Brothers, Donna the Buffalo, Laura Boosinger, Jeff Little, Pete and Joan Wernick, and Tony Williamson.
There are more, too numerous to name in a small space.
Newcomers include Charley Crockett, Amythyst Kiah, Yasmin Williams, Creole Stomp with Dennis Stroughmatt, The Maggie Valley Band, the Rev. Robert Jones and Oliver Hazard. That’s only a few. There are lots more.
More good news! Darin and Brooke Aldridge are coming back to Merlefest, along with The Cleverlys, Tommy Emmanuel and Mark Bumgarner. The list is endless.
And look who’s closing the shows during Merlefest’s four-day run.
Thursday: Scythian, Margo Price and Sturgill Simpson.
Friday: LeAnn Rimes and the Tedeschi-Trucks Band.
Saturday: Balsam Range, The Sam Bush Band and Shovels and Rope.
Sunday: Melissa Etheridge.
Need to say more? Are you breathless yet?
You’ll have to get the whole picture at Merlefest.org. It has everything you need to know about all Merlefest has to offer, plus a festival map, and everything that’s going on for the children. And the entire lineup and schedule, of course.
You must have that to plan your day.
One thing to remember, Merlefest is a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. The proceeds have given thousands of people who want to go to WCC the wherewithal to do so. Churches and civic organizations depend on Merlefest for their outreach efforts.
When you give a tip or make a donation, the money is put to good use – for people, not unnecessary trinkets and stuff.
Merlefest is about fun and entertainment, for sure, but it’s also about people and doing good. That’s what it’s always been about, because that’s what the Watson family intended. The artists embraced the plan, heart and soul.