Norrie holds off Korda to reach semifinals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Top-seeded Cameron Norrie reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open, beating No. 5 seed Sebastian Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4) on Friday.
Korda won the first two points of the deciding tiebreaker, then lost six of the next seven points and couldn't recover. He was a finalist last year.
Norrie will face fourth-seeded Tommy Paul in the semifinals. Paul — who has dropped only six games in his two matches at Delray so far this year — eased past Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 seed and 2020 Delray champion Reilly Opelka also made the semifinals, beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-1. Opelka will face unseeded John Millman, who upset No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 in the last match Friday night.
Both semifinal matches were Saturday.
Berrettini advances to Rio Open quarterfinals
RIO DE JANEIRO — Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the rain-plagued Rio Open clay-court tournament.
The match that was initially scheduled for Thursday evening, but it ended only minutes before Saturday began in Rio de Janeiro.
"I had two match points in the second set, but Thiago was strong," the sixth-ranked Berrettini said, remembering a moment of the match that took place seven hours before he could play the last points. "Here I am near midnight, playing. You have to be strong mentally."
Berrettini's adversary will be Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Argenina's Federico Delbonis 6-4, 7-6 (1) after several interruptions due to rain.
Rain forced organizers to postpone all quarterfinal clashes to Saturday. Besides the Berrettini-Alcaraz clash, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman faced Spain's Pablo Andujar, Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic played Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, and Italy's Fabio Fognini took on Argentina's Federico Coria.