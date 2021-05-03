Norton
One of Burke County's favorite local celebrities got to meet a star from Hazzard County.
For this charge, Coffey is accused of exposing himself to a Walmart employee in the baby clothing aisle.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from April 4-10.
The 2021 NFL draft was one to remember for area football players, as Maiden High graduate Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round, former Hickory High and South Caldwell High standout Landon Dickerson was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round and East Lincoln High alumnus Chazz Surratt was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round.
A lengthy drug investigation ended up with a man in handcuffs on a drug-trafficking charge Friday.
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…