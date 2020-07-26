July 15, 1944 - July 23, 2020 Curtis Abernathy, 76, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, Va., July 15, 1944, he was the son of the late Lloyd Simpson Abernathy and Annie Belle Curtis Abernathy. Curtis was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and had served on the church council. He had also served as an assistant scoutmaster and officer in the Optimist Club. Curtis had worked as a chemist for Inmont and Valspar, salesman and color designer in the furniture industry, and a kitchen specialist at Lowe's Hardware. He enjoyed playing golf, working on cars, and making people laugh. He loved animals, good food, good friends, and family most of all. Curtis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elaine Hahn Abernathy; children, Chris Abernathy of Morganton, Shannon Abernathy Drake of Morganton, and Patrick Abernathy (Emily) of Asheville; grandchildren, Lily Drake, Morgan Drake, Chloe Abernathy, and Ryan Abernathy; sister, Jane Abernathy; nieces, Susan Arenschield, Paige Arenschield (Sunny), and Stefanie Burris; and nephews, Richard Arenschield and Stephen Burris. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 28, at Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Paul Carlson officiating. A celebration of Curtis' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care or Calvary Lutheran Church. The family would like to express their gratitude for Curtis' sister, Jane, for her help during these difficult times. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
