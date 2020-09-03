September 30, 1968 - September 1, 2020 Steve Abernathy, 51, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Care Partners Solace Center. Born Sept. 30, 1968, he is the son of Helen Abernathy and the late Arthur Abernathy. Steve worked at Valdese Weavers for 20 plus years. He was an avid NASCAR fan. In addition to his mother, Steve is survived by his daughters, Charity Abernathy (Landon Reece) and Brittany Abernathy (Kyle McCormick); grandchildren, Ellie, Rylan and Ryker; and brothers, Carl (Dede), Mike (Mary), and James (Doris) Abernathy. Mr. Abernathy will lie in state from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the colonial chapel, with the Rev. Ricky Watkins officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
