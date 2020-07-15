Austin, Jack Cecil

May 21, 1939 - July 12, 2020 Jack Cecil Austin, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Burke Hospice. He was born May 21, 1939, to the late Mack and Ellen Austin of Yancey County. Jack retired from Henredon Furniture after 30 years of service. Jack loved to fish and spend time with his family, and loved his great-grandbabies. Everyone loved his sayings "aw shut up" and "I'm gonna put the war dance on you, with a big smile." Surviving are his children, Lisa Pons and husband, Todd, Linda Webb and husband, Bobby, Lee Austin and wife Felicia; five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Claire's Cottage and Burke Hospice for all the wonderful care he received. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at Austin Family Cemetery, Prices Creek Rd., in Burnsville. Any donations can be made to Claire's Cottage, 5824 Holland St., Morganton, NC 28655; or to Burke Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.