Austin, Jack Cecil
0 entries

Austin, Jack Cecil

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

May 21, 1939 - July 12, 2020 Jack Cecil Austin, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Burke Hospice. He was born May 21, 1939, to the late Mack and Ellen Austin of Yancey County. Jack retired from Henredon Furniture after 30 years of service. Jack loved to fish and spend time with his family, and loved his great-grandbabies. Everyone loved his sayings "aw shut up" and "I'm gonna put the war dance on you, with a big smile." Surviving are his children, Lisa Pons and husband, Todd, Linda Webb and husband, Bobby, Lee Austin and wife Felicia; five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Claire's Cottage and Burke Hospice for all the wonderful care he received. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at Austin Family Cemetery, Prices Creek Rd., in Burnsville. Any donations can be made to Claire's Cottage, 5824 Holland St., Morganton, NC 28655; or to Burke Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

Austin, Jack Cecil
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Austin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News