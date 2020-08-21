 Skip to main content
Baker, Larry Gaither
Baker, Larry Gaither

August 17, 1941 - August 18, 2020 Larry Gaither Baker, a.k.a. "Baker," 79, of Morganton, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Born in Burke County, Aug. 17, 1941, he was the son of the late James McLendon Baker and Ruby Lucille Rector Baker. Larry retired from Leviton Manufacturing as a manager. He attended Westview Baptist Church and was a veteran of the N.C. National Guard. He was a kid at heart who was a great dad and papaw. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed fishing, and loved his family and church family. Larry is survived by his children, Lori Cuthbertson, Christopher Baker (Angie) and Susan Campbell; grandchildren, Sierra Campbell, Hannah Baker, and Katelyn Baker; and nephew, Todd Noles. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Brooks Baker; step-son, Ryan Saine; and a sister, Mackie Baker Noles. Mr. Baker will be available for viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., today (Friday, Aug. 21), at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Burke Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westview Baptist Missions Fund. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

